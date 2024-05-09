The 2024 NBA postseason is well underway, and the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will provide daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals.

Most books aren't offering an Isaac Okoro 3-pointers prop, but that would be my first choice. Al Horford essentially wasn't guarding him in Game 1, instead acting as a roving help-defender and allowing Okoro to shoot. He made three 3-pointers out of that arrangement. Alas, I'm not seeing an "Okoro O/U 0.5 3's" prop as I did before Game 1, so we move on. Luke Kornet had 10 rebounds in 21 minutes in Game 1. With Boston so firmly in control of this series, I expect him to continue playing real minutes to ensure Al Horford doesn't burn out before the more important series that are coming later. Cleveland has very little rebounding with Jarrett Allen injured, and their offense, save Donovan Mitchell, is so out of sorts right now that there should be plenty of rebounding opportunities for Kornet. The Pick: Kornet Over 5.5 Rebounds

Luka Doncic is visibly hobbled by a lingering knee sprain right now. He scored just 19 points in Game 1 against Oklahoma City, and he's shooting below 40% from the field and below 23% from deep this postseason. FanDuel has a Doncic prop at 30.5 points for Game 2, and that's with Lu Dort as his primary defender. The Thunder have several other viable wings to throw at him as well, including Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace. They have an elite rim protector in Chet Holmgren. I'm making Doncic prove to me that he's healthy before I even consider his overs again. The Pick: Doncic Under 30.5 Points