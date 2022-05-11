The Boston Celtics rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half, and pulled away in the final few minutes for an eight-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Monday. The series is now all tied up at 2-2 and will shift back to Boston for a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Al Horford let the way for the Celtics in Game 4, as he had a postseason career high 30 points on 11 of 14 from the field, to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and some some stellar defense. On the other side, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way in defeat for Milwaukee with 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists.

With the series tied, both teams will now be looking to lake a the lead in Game 5, as the team that wins the fifth game in a 2-2 series goes on to win that series a majority of the time. With that said, here's everything you need to know about Game 5 between Boston and Milwaukee.

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (3) Milwaukee Bucks

When: Wednesday, May 11 | 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 11 | 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

TNT | TNT app Odds: BOS -235; MIL +190; O/U 214 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Celtics: The health of Robert Williams is a big question for Boston heading into Game 5. Williams was a late scratch for Game 4 with knee soreness, and though they were still able to pick up the win without him, the Celtics would obviously like to have Williams available. Williams is listed as questionable for Game 5, and his final status will likely be determined shortly before tipoff. If he's able to go, he will be another weapon that the Celtics will have in their defensive arsenal.

Bucks: Playing solid defense of Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum will continue to be key for the Bucks in this series. Tatum did have 30 points in Game 4, but overall Milwaukee has done a solid job of making life difficult for him. Tatum has shot 50 percent from the field in just one of the four games in the series so far, and he was held to just 10 total points in Game 3 -- a contest that the Bucks won. Tatum is obviously central to Boston's success on the offensive end, so if the Bucks can continue to slow him, they'll give themselves a solid shot of advancing.

Prediction

The momentum has swung pretty wildly in this series, which makes it somewhat hard to predict. What that said though, look for the Bucks to bounce back after a tough loss and re-establish their lead in the series. It will be tough for Al Horford to duplicate the success that he had last game, and the Bucks have been able to make life difficult on Tatum. Pick: Bucks +5.5