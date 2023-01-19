Who's Playing

Golden State @ Boston

Current Records: Golden State 22-22; Boston 33-12

What to Know

This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.93 points per game. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at TD Garden. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

The Warriors netted a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. The Dubs' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Stephen Curry led the charge as he shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Boston and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Celtics wrapped it up with a 130-118 victory on the road. Power forward Jayson Tatum was a one-man wrecking crew for Boston, shooting 7-for-12 from downtown and finishing with 51 points, five dimes and nine boards.

The Dubs are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Dubs didn't have too much trouble with Boston at home in the teams' previous meeting last December as they won 123-107. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Dubs since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $183.14

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.

Series History

Boston have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Golden State.