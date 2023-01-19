Who's Playing
Golden State @ Boston
Current Records: Golden State 22-22; Boston 33-12
What to Know
This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.93 points per game. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at TD Garden. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
The Warriors netted a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. The Dubs' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Stephen Curry led the charge as he shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points and seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Boston and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Celtics wrapped it up with a 130-118 victory on the road. Power forward Jayson Tatum was a one-man wrecking crew for Boston, shooting 7-for-12 from downtown and finishing with 51 points, five dimes and nine boards.
The Dubs are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.
The Dubs didn't have too much trouble with Boston at home in the teams' previous meeting last December as they won 123-107. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Dubs since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $183.14
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5.5-point favorite.
Series History
Boston have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Golden State.
- Dec 10, 2022 - Golden State 123 vs. Boston 107
- Jun 16, 2022 - Golden State 103 vs. Boston 90
- Jun 13, 2022 - Golden State 104 vs. Boston 94
- Jun 10, 2022 - Golden State 107 vs. Boston 97
- Jun 08, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Golden State 100
- Jun 05, 2022 - Golden State 107 vs. Boston 88
- Jun 02, 2022 - Boston 120 vs. Golden State 108
- Mar 16, 2022 - Boston 110 vs. Golden State 88
- Dec 17, 2021 - Golden State 111 vs. Boston 107
- Apr 17, 2021 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 114
- Feb 02, 2021 - Boston 111 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 30, 2020 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 104
- Nov 15, 2019 - Boston 105 vs. Golden State 100
- Mar 05, 2019 - Boston 128 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 26, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Boston 111
- Jan 27, 2018 - Golden State 109 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 16, 2017 - Boston 92 vs. Golden State 88
- Mar 08, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Golden State 86
- Nov 18, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Boston 88
- Apr 01, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Dec 11, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Boston 119