Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Hornets after losing six in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 63-52.

If the Hornets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-48 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 25-39 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Brooklyn 25-38, Charlotte 15-48

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will head out on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center. Despite being away, the Nets are looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread may have favored the Nets last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 118-112 hit to the loss column at the hands of Detroit. The Nets found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 13 to 4 on offense.

The losing side was boosted by Dennis Schroder, who scored 31 points along with eight assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Nets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are 1-6 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 112-100 to Washington. That's two games in a row now that the Hornets have lost by exactly 12 points.

The losing side was boosted by Miles Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds. He didn't help the Hornets' cause all that much against the Magic on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Less helpful for the Hornets was Vasilije Micic's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Brooklyn's defeat dropped their record down to 25-38. As for Charlotte, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-48 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets and the Hornets were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in November of 2023, but the Nets came up empty-handed after a 129-128 loss. Can the Nets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brooklyn is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.