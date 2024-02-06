Halftime Report

The Lakers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 74-58.

If the Lakers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 27-25 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 10-39 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Los Angeles 26-25, Charlotte 10-38

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

What to Know

The Lakers will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 5th at Spectrum Center. The Lakers will be strutting in after a win while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Knicks typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Lakers proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 113-105 win over the Knicks. The score was all tied up 59-59 at the break, but the Lakers were the better team in the second half.

The Lakers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was LeBron James out in front who scored 24 points along with five assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Austin Reaves, who scored 22 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They lost to Indiana at home by a decisive 115-99 margin. The Hornets found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Hornets' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Miller, who scored 35 points along with six rebounds and two blocks, and PJ Washington who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Miller has scored all season.

The Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They are winless (0-11) when they just don't pass the ball.

Los Angeles now has a winning record of 26-25. As for Charlotte, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 25 of their last 28 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-38 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Lakers just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've only made 45.8% of their shots this season. Given the Lakers' sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Lakers took their victory against the Hornets when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 133-112. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lakers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a big 11.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.