3rd Quarter Report

The Knicks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 90-67 lead over the Hornets.

The Knicks entered the match having won six straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it seven, or will the Hornets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: New York 29-17, Charlotte 10-34

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

What to Know

The Knicks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Knicks, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 13.7% better than the opposition, a fact the Knicks proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 125-109 victory over Miami.

Jalen Brunson continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 32 points along with eight assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 134-122 to Utah. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Jazz: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, the Hornets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. PJ Washington, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 43 points and 3 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Those 43 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Nick Richards, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Hornets were working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

New York pushed their record up to 29-17 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 119.0 points per game. As for Charlotte, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 21 of their last 24 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-34 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Knicks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 115.4 points per game. It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 108.9 points per game. The only thing between the Knicks and another offensive beatdown is the Hornets. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Going forward, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Charlotte against the spread have faith in an upset since their 16-28 ATS record can't hold a candle to New York's 27-18-1.

Odds

New York is a big 7.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 223 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.