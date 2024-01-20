Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Philadelphia 27-13, Charlotte 9-30

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The 76ers will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Spectrum Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The 76ers entered their tilt with the Magic with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Philadelphia enjoyed a cozy 124-109 victory over Orlando on Friday.

The 76ers can attribute much of their success to Tyrese Maxey, who scored 32 points along with five assists and three steals, and Joel Embiid, who scored 36 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. The contest was Embiid's 19th in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Hornets had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They snuck past San Antonio with a 124-120 victory on Friday. The win was just what the Hornets needed coming off of a 132-112 defeat in their prior contest.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Hornets to victory, but perhaps none more so than LaMelo Ball, who scored 28 points along with eight assists and three steals. Another player making a difference was Brandon Miller, who scored 24 points along with nine rebounds.

Philadelphia's victory bumped their record up to 27-13. As for Charlotte, their win ended a six-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-30.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for the 76ers against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as the team secured a 135-82 win. With the 76ers ahead 73-44 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 11-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.