3rd Quarter Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Bulls look much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a 74-69 lead against the Hornets.

If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-21 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with an 8-25 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Charlotte 8-24, Chicago 15-21

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.61

What to Know

The Bulls are 8-2 against the Hornets since April of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Both teams will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 5th at United Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday.

Last Wednesday, Chicago ended up a good deal behind New York and lost 116-100. The Bulls have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from DeMar DeRozan, who scored 28 points. Another player making a difference was Coby White, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 8 assists.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' 11-game losing streak finally came to an end on Tuesday. They rang in the new year with a 111-104 win over Sacramento. The Hornets' victory was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 15.5 points disadvantage in the spread.

The Hornets' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Miles Bridges, who scored 27 points along with five rebounds, and Terry Rozier, who scored 34 points along with six assists.

Chicago has been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-21 record this season. As for Charlotte, their victory ended a eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-24.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Bulls are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Chicago's opponent in mind: they have a solid 8-2 record against the spread vs Charlotte over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Chicago is a big 8.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.