Who's Playing
Detroit Pistons @ Chicago Bulls
Current Records: Detroit 8-49, Chicago 27-30
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
What to Know
The Pistons have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at United Center. The Pistons are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell just short of New York by a score of 113-111. The Pistons have not had much luck with the Knicks recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.
Despite the loss, the Pistons got a solid performance out of Cade Cunningham, who scored 32 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. Cunningham has been hot recently, having posted 26 or more points the last three times he's played.
Meanwhile, Chicago beat the Pelicans 114-106 on Sunday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:19 mark of the third quarter, when the Bulls were facing a 80-68 deficit.
The Bulls got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ayo Dosunmu out in front who scored 21 points along with eight assists and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of DeMar DeRozan, who scored 24 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.
Detroit's defeat dropped their record down to 8-49. As for Chicago, their victory bumped their record up to 27-30.
While only the Bulls took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Tuesday, the game looks promising for the Bulls, as the team is favored by a full 11 points. This contest will be Detroit's 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-4 against the spread).
The Pistons came up short against the Bulls in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 119-108. Can the Pistons avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Chicago is a big 11-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 11.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 225 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Chicago has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Nov 12, 2023 - Chicago 119 vs. Detroit 108
- Oct 28, 2023 - Detroit 118 vs. Chicago 102
- Apr 09, 2023 - Chicago 103 vs. Detroit 81
- Mar 01, 2023 - Chicago 117 vs. Detroit 115
- Jan 19, 2023 - Chicago 126 vs. Detroit 108
- Dec 30, 2022 - Chicago 132 vs. Detroit 118
- Mar 09, 2022 - Chicago 114 vs. Detroit 108
- Jan 11, 2022 - Chicago 133 vs. Detroit 87
- Oct 23, 2021 - Chicago 97 vs. Detroit 82
- Oct 20, 2021 - Chicago 94 vs. Detroit 88