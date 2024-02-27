Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Detroit 8-49, Chicago 27-30

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

The Pistons have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at United Center. The Pistons are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell just short of New York by a score of 113-111. The Pistons have not had much luck with the Knicks recently, as the team's come up short the last ten times they've met.

Despite the loss, the Pistons got a solid performance out of Cade Cunningham, who scored 32 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. Cunningham has been hot recently, having posted 26 or more points the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, Chicago beat the Pelicans 114-106 on Sunday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:19 mark of the third quarter, when the Bulls were facing a 80-68 deficit.

The Bulls got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ayo Dosunmu out in front who scored 21 points along with eight assists and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of DeMar DeRozan, who scored 24 points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Detroit's defeat dropped their record down to 8-49. As for Chicago, their victory bumped their record up to 27-30.

While only the Bulls took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their game on Tuesday, the game looks promising for the Bulls, as the team is favored by a full 11 points. This contest will be Detroit's 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 8-4 against the spread).

The Pistons came up short against the Bulls in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 119-108. Can the Pistons avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a big 11-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.