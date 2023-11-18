Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Miami 8-4, Chicago 4-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Center. The Bulls are crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Heat will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over Brooklyn, taking the game 122-115.

Jimmy Butler was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 36 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bulls on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell to Orlando 103-97. The Bulls have struggled against the Magic recently, as their matchup on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Zach LaVine put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 34 points along with 6 rebounds.

Miami's win bumped their record up to 8-4. As for Chicago, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season.

Looking ahead, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Miami is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 213 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.