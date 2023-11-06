Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Utah 2-5, Chicago 2-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.1% worse than the opposition, a fact the Jazz found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 123-95 loss at the hands of Minnesota. The Jazz have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, the Bulls' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 123-101 to Denver. The matchup was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly the Bulls were thoroughly outmatched 72-48 in the second half.

Utah's defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 2-5. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 100.3 points per game. As for Chicago, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the Bulls and the Jazz failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Bulls are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

The Jazz came up short against the Bulls in their previous matchup back in January, falling 126-118. Can the Jazz avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a 4-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.