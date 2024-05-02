The sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers look to close out their Eastern Conference first-round series with the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks when they meet in Game 6 on Thursday. Despite missing their two top scorers from the regular season – power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and point guard Damian Lillard (Achilles) – Milwaukee secured a 115-92 win in Game 5 to extend the series. The Bucks (49-33) are looking to reach the second round for the first time since 2021-2022. The Pacers (47-35), who have not lost at home against Milwaukee this season, are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Milwaukee leads the all-time series 119-105, but Indiana holds a 9-4 edge in the playoffs.

Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Pacers are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Pacers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.

Bucks vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -8.5

Bucks vs. Pacers over/under: 214 points

Bucks vs. Pacers money line: Milwaukee +273, Indiana -347

MIL: The Bucks are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games.

IND: The Pacers are 23-18-2 against the spread at home this season.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam has been dominant against the Bucks this series. In five games, he is averaging 23 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 38.4 minutes. He joined Wilt Chamberlain (1967) and Elgin Baylor (1961) as the only players in NBA history to record consecutive playoff games with 35 or more points and 10 or more rebounds, achieving that in Games 1 and 2 of the series. He is coming off a 12-point, four-rebound and two-assist performance in the Game 5 loss at Milwaukee.

Also helping power Indiana is center Myles Turner, a first-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Pacers. He has scored 20 or more points three times in the series and registered seven or more rebounds four times. He scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds in both Games 3 and 4. In 35.4 minutes of action against the Bucks this postseason, he is averaging 22 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks.

Why the Bucks can cover

Even if Milwaukee does not get Damian Lillard (Achilles) or Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) back, they are both listed as doubtful, the Bucks still have a formidable lineup as they proved in Game 5. Forward Bobby Portis more than made up for his Game 4 ejection by posting a double-double on Tuesday. In 39 minutes of action, he poured in 29 points, while grabbing 10 boards. He has posted double-doubles in four of the five games in the series.

Another force to be reckoned with is center Brook Lopez. The 36-year-old veteran is averaging nearly five more points than he did during the regular season at 17.2 points per game. In 33.8 minutes, he is also averaging 4.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.6 blocks. In the Game 4 loss, he scored 27 points, while grabbing nine rebounds.

How to make Bucks vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 225 points.

So who wins Bucks vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations?