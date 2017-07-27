Chris Bosh on LeBron James, Kyrie Irving conundrum: They need to 'work it out'

Chris Bosh is (unofficially) medically retired from the NBA, but the hope is that one day he'll be able to make a comeback and play again. Until that is possible, he's going to just enjoy his free time. At least until TMZ shows up and asks him questions about former teammates.

Bosh didn't appear to be that interested in answering questions, but he did respond to a few about his former teammate LeBron James and the Kyrie Irving conundrum. Bosh said that the two needed to "work it out" and that he understood why Irving would want to leave and write his own legacy.

"Absolutely, that's what we all want right?"

Bosh was polite and answered the questions he was asked, but there was definitely a feeling that he was just trying to get through his day. That isn't to say these aren't his actual thoughts, but if he was sitting down for an interview he might elaborate more on what he means.

It's understandable why Bosh would feel for Irving. He himself left Toronto to go form a legacy in Miami and he's never shown to regret that decision, but he also knows what it's like to win with James. Hopefully one day in a more formal setting he can explain his feelings on the situation.