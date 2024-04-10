Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Memphis 27-52, Cleveland 46-33

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Grizzlies have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Grizzlies and the Spurs played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 217-point over/under. The Grizzlies lost to the Spurs at home by a decisive 102-87 margin. Memphis got off to an early lead (up 14 with 2:44 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Clippers by a score of 120-118. The defeat came about despite Cleveland having been up 26 in the third quarter.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Darius Garland, who scored 28 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four straight games.

Memphis' loss dropped their record down to 27-52. As for Cleveland, their defeat dropped their record down to 46-33.

The Grizzlies must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 18.5-point spread they're up against.

The Grizzlies came up short against the Cavaliers in their previous meeting back in February, falling 108-101. Can the Grizzlies avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 18.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 213.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.