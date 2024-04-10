Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ Cleveland Cavaliers
Current Records: Memphis 27-52, Cleveland 46-33
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
What to Know
The Grizzlies have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The defenses reigned supreme when the Grizzlies and the Spurs played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 217-point over/under. The Grizzlies lost to the Spurs at home by a decisive 102-87 margin. Memphis got off to an early lead (up 14 with 2:44 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Clippers by a score of 120-118. The defeat came about despite Cleveland having been up 26 in the third quarter.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Darius Garland, who scored 28 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four straight games.
Memphis' loss dropped their record down to 27-52. As for Cleveland, their defeat dropped their record down to 46-33.
The Grizzlies must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 18.5-point spread they're up against.
The Grizzlies came up short against the Cavaliers in their previous meeting back in February, falling 108-101. Can the Grizzlies avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Cleveland is a big 18.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 213.5 points.
Series History
Cleveland and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 01, 2024 - Cleveland 108 vs. Memphis 101
- Feb 02, 2023 - Cleveland 128 vs. Memphis 113
- Jan 18, 2023 - Memphis 115 vs. Cleveland 114
- Jan 04, 2022 - Memphis 110 vs. Cleveland 106
- Oct 20, 2021 - Memphis 132 vs. Cleveland 121
- Jan 11, 2021 - Memphis 101 vs. Cleveland 91
- Jan 07, 2021 - Cleveland 94 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 17, 2020 - Memphis 113 vs. Cleveland 109
- Dec 20, 2019 - Cleveland 114 vs. Memphis 107
- Feb 23, 2019 - Cleveland 112 vs. Memphis 107