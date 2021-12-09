Through 1 Quarter

The Boston Celtics are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter neither team has the contest in the bag, but the Celtics lead 28-24 over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Boston hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to seven points or fewer. Los Angeles has been led by small forward Terance Mann, who so far has eight points in addition to four rebounds.

Who's Playing

Boston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Boston 13-12; Los Angeles 13-12

What to Know

The Boston Celtics' road trip will continue as they head to Staples Center at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between the Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Boston falling 117-102 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward Jayson Tatum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 34 points and eight rebounds. The game made it Tatum's third in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between the Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 102-90 win on the road. The top scorer for Los Angeles was small forward Paul George (21 points).

Boston is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Boston, who are 13-12 against the spread.

Boston didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Los Angeles when the two teams previously met in March, but they still walked away with a 117-112 win. Will the Celtics repeat their success, or do the Clippers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $10.52

Odds

The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Los Angeles and Boston both have six wins in their last 12 games.

Mar 02, 2021 - Boston 117 vs. Los Angeles 112

Feb 05, 2021 - Boston 119 vs. Los Angeles 115

Feb 13, 2020 - Boston 141 vs. Los Angeles 133

Nov 20, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Boston 104

Mar 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Boston 115

Feb 09, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Boston 112

Feb 14, 2018 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Boston 119

Jan 24, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Los Angeles 102

Mar 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Boston 102

Feb 05, 2017 - Boston 107 vs. Los Angeles 102

Mar 28, 2016 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Boston 90

Feb 10, 2016 - Boston 139 vs. Los Angeles 134

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Paul George: Game-Time Decision (Elbow)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Boston