Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Charlotte 5-5; Los Angeles 4-4
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since Nov. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Charlotte is on the road again Sunday and plays against Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Staples Center. The Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.4 points per contest.
Charlotte has to be hurting after a devastating 140-110 loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings this past Friday. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-53. Small forward Miles Bridges had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles took their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday by a conclusive 104-84 score. The oddsmakers were on the Clippers' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. The top scorers for Los Angeles were small forward Paul George (21 points) and point guard Reggie Jackson (20 points).
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 4-4 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Charlotte bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Clippers are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 11 games against Charlotte.
- May 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Charlotte 90
- Mar 20, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Charlotte 98
- Oct 28, 2019 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Charlotte 96
- Feb 05, 2019 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Charlotte 115
- Jan 08, 2019 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Charlotte 109
- Dec 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Charlotte 98
- Nov 18, 2017 - Charlotte 102 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Feb 26, 2017 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Charlotte 121
- Feb 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Charlotte 102
- Jan 09, 2016 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Charlotte 83
- Dec 30, 2015 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Charlotte 117