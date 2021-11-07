Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Charlotte 5-5; Los Angeles 4-4

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since Nov. 18 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Charlotte is on the road again Sunday and plays against Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Staples Center. The Hornets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.4 points per contest.

Charlotte has to be hurting after a devastating 140-110 loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings this past Friday. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-53. Small forward Miles Bridges had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles took their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday by a conclusive 104-84 score. The oddsmakers were on the Clippers' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. The top scorers for Los Angeles were small forward Paul George (21 points) and point guard Reggie Jackson (20 points).

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 4-4 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Charlotte bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a 5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won ten out of their last 11 games against Charlotte.