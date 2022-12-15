Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Phoenix 16-12; Los Angeles 17-13

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are getting right back to it as they host the Phoenix Suns at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 15 at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a win while Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 99-88 victory at home. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Paul George, who posted a triple-double on 17 points, 11 dimes, and 11 rebounds. That's PG13's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Phoenix received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 111-97 to the Houston Rockets. Small forward Mikal Bridges (18 points) and point guard Chris Paul (16 points) were the top scorers for the Suns.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Clippers are expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

In the teams' previous meeting in October, Los Angeles lost to Phoenix at home by a decisive 112-95 margin. Can Los Angeles avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won 22 out of their last 34 games against Phoenix.