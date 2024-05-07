The fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers battle the top-seeded Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Tuesday. Cleveland advanced by outlasting Orlando in a seven-game series in the first round, while Boston ousted Miami in a five-game series. The Cavaliers (48-34), who placed second in the Central Division just one game behind Milwaukee, have won four of the last seven meetings with Boston. The Celtics (64-18), who won the Atlantic Division by 14 games over the New York Knicks, are 39-5 on their home court this season, including in the 2024 NBA playoffs. Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is out for Boston, while Cleveland lists Jarrett Allen (rib) as questionable.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7 p.m. ET. Boston leads the all-time series 161-111, but Cleveland holds a 24-22 edge in playoff games. The Celtics are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 208.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the conference semifinals in the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Cavs and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA betting lines and trends for Cavs vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread: Boston -11.5

Celtics vs. Cavaliers over/under: 208.5 points

Celtics vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland +450, Boston -625

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the fourth quarter game total under in 27 of their last 39 away games (+15.60 units)

BOS: The Celtics have covered the first-half spread in 62 of their last 90 games (+30.20 units)

Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston has three players averaging 21 points or more this postseason, led by shooting guard Jaylen Brown. In five games, he is averaging 22.8 points, seven rebounds, 2.2 assists and one steal in 34 minutes. Brown poured in 25 points, grabbed six rebounds and added two assists in the Game 5 close-out win over Miami on Wednesday. He scored a series-high 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 111-101 Game 2 loss to the Heat on April 24.

Also powering Boston is point guard Derrick White. He is second on the team in scoring this postseason and is averaging 22.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and one block in 34 minutes. White is connecting on 57.7% of his shots from the floor, including a blistering 47.7% from 3-point range, and 90% at the foul line. In the 102-88 Game 4 win at Miami, he scored 38 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked three shots. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell had quite the series in the seven-game victory over the Orlando Magic. In seven starts, Mitchell averaged 28.7 points, five rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.4 minutes. He scored 23 or more points in five of the seven games, including a 50-point performance in the 103-96 Game 6 loss at Orlando. He nearly registered a double-double in the Game 7 win, a 106-94 triumph on Sunday. In that game, Mitchell scored 39 points, grabbed nine rebounds and added five assists, one block and one steal in a series-high 45 minutes.

Point guard Darius Garland has played well this postseason. In seven games, he is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and one steal in 34.3 minutes. He scored 23 points, while adding five assists and five rebounds in a pivotal 104-103 Game 5 win over the Magic on April 30. He also made his presence felt during the regular season against Boston. In three games, he averaged 20.3 points, seven assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 36.7 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 216 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Celtics spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,800 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.