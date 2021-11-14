Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Minnesota 4-7; Los Angeles 7-4

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 8 of last year. The Timberwolves might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 13 at Staples Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Minnesota made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday and carried off a 107-83 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Minnesota had established an 84-61 advantage. It was another big night for their center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 29 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Clippers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miami Heat this past Thursday, sneaking past 112-109. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 40-25 deficit. Los Angeles got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Paul George out in front picking up 27 points and five assists.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Minnesota is now 4-7 while the Clippers sit at a mirror-image 7-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. Los Angeles' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.70%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports North Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.

Nov 05, 2021 - Los Angeles 104 vs. Minnesota 84

Nov 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Minnesota 115

Apr 18, 2021 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Minnesota 105

Feb 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Minnesota 112

Dec 29, 2020 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Minnesota 101

Feb 08, 2020 - Minnesota 142 vs. Los Angeles 115

Feb 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 118 vs. Minnesota 106

Dec 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Minnesota 117

Mar 26, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Minnesota 111

Feb 11, 2019 - Minnesota 130 vs. Los Angeles 120

Nov 05, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Minnesota 109

Mar 20, 2018 - Minnesota 123 vs. Los Angeles 109

Jan 22, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Los Angeles 118

Dec 06, 2017 - Minnesota 113 vs. Los Angeles 107

Dec 03, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Los Angeles 106

Mar 08, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Los Angeles 91

Jan 19, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. Los Angeles 101

Nov 12, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Minnesota 105

Mar 30, 2016 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Minnesota 79

Feb 03, 2016 - Minnesota 108 vs. Los Angeles 102

Dec 07, 2015 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Minnesota 106

Nov 29, 2015 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Minnesota 99

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Marcus Morris: Out (Knee)

Keon Johnson: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Minnesota

No Injury Information