Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Detroit 13-67, Dallas 50-30

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $74.00

What to Know

The Mavericks will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Detroit Pistons at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Pistons are crawling into this matchup hobbled by six consecutive losses, while the Mavericks will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Mavericks and the Heat played on Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 217-point over/under. Everything went the Mavericks' way against the Heat as the Mavericks made off with a 111-92 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-47.

The Mavericks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kyrie Irving out in front who scored 25 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 29 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Pistons were no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with the Bulls but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Pistons suffered a grim 127-105 defeat to the Bulls on Thursday. Detroit was down 99-80 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Dallas is on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 50-30 record this season. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-67.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: The Mavericks havee made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.8 threes per game. It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging only 11.1. Given the Mavericks' sizable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Mavericks strolled past the Pistons in their previous matchup back in March by a score of 142-124. Will the Mavericks repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a big 13-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mavericks slightly, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.