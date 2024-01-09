Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Memphis 13-23, Dallas 22-15

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.00

What to Know

Two dominant guards in Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The Grizzlies fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They managed a 121-115 win over Phoenix on Sunday. The Grizzlies were down 97-84 with 0:35 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy six-point victory.

The Grizzlies' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaren Jackson Jr. led the charge by dropping a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas beat Minnesota 115-108 on Sunday. Winning may never get old, but the Mavericks sure are getting used to it with their third in a row.

The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to Doncic, who scored 34 points along with eight assists and six rebounds, and Kyrie Irving, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 5 assists.

Memphis is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-23 record this season. As for Dallas, they pushed their record up to 22-15 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks (currently ranked second in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Memphis' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-8 record against the spread vs Dallas over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Dallas is a big 8.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mavericks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.