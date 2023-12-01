Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Memphis 4-13, Dallas 11-6

What to Know

The Grizzlies have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, Memphis beat Utah 105-91. The victory was just what the Grizzlies needed coming off of a 119-97 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Houston on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 121-115 victory.

Luka Doncic had an outrageously good game as he almost dropped a triple-double on 41 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists. That means he has scored a third or more of the Mavericks' points for two games straight. Another player making a difference was Kyrie Irving, who scored 27 points along with 5 assists.

Memphis pushed their record up to 4-13 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 103.4 points per game. As for Dallas, their victory bumped their record up to 11-6.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the Mavericks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-5 against the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Mavericks (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Dallas is a big 10-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229 points.

Series History

Dallas and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.