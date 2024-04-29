Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Denver Nuggets

Regular Season Records: Los Angeles 47-35, Denver 57-25

How To Watch

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 3, Los Angeles 1

The Nuggets are 9-1 against the Lakers since May of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Denver Nuggets will fight it out against the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Nuggets will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

While the experts predicted the Nuggets would be headed into the match after a win, that's not how things played out against the Lakers on Saturday. The Nuggets took a 119-108 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lakers.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant centers against one another in Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis. Davis had a solid game and dropped a double-double on 25 points and 23 rebounds. Meanwhile, Jokic was balling out in the loss, dropping a triple-double on 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists.

The Nuggets are a win away from taking the series as they lead the Lakers 3-1. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Nuggets can seal the deal or if the Lakers earn another chance to play this season.

Odds

Denver is a solid 7-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 216.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.