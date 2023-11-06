Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Denver Nuggets

Current Records: New Orleans 4-2, Denver 6-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will be playing at home against the New Orleans Pelicans at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Nuggets' and the Bulls' contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Nuggets turned on the heat in the second half with 72 points. Denver blew past Chicago 123-101. Winning is a bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, as the Nuggets did.

It was another big night for Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists. He hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for seven straight games. Michael Porter Jr. was another key contributor, earning 27 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 123-105 bruising from Atlanta.

Denver's win lifted them to 6-1 while New Orleans' loss dropped them down to 4-2.

Going forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Denver is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.