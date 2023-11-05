Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Phoenix 2-4, Detroit 2-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

The Pistons will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

Last Thursday, Detroit came up short against New Orleans and fell 125-116. That's two games in a row now that the Pistons have lost by exactly nine points.

Even though they lost, the Pistons were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pelicans only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Phoenix couldn't handle Philadelphia on Saturday and fell 112-100.

Despite the defeat, the Suns got a solid performance out of Kevin Durant, who earned 31 points along with 8 rebounds.

The losses dropped both teams to an identical 2-4.

Not only did the Suns and the Pistons lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Suns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

The Pistons ended up a good deal behind the Suns when the teams last played back in February, losing 116-100. Thankfully for the Pistons, Deandre Ayton (who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 16 rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Phoenix is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 221 points.

Series History

Detroit and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.