Even Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is making jokes about Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's contract dispute
Nowitzki returned to Dallas to see a swarm of cameras ... but they weren't there for him
Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has built a reputation as one of the most congenial athletes around, and often shows off his humor and self-depricating nature on his social media accounts.
That continued on Tuesday night when he poked some fun at himself with a joke about arriving at the airport to a large media swarm. He quickly found out that the cameras weren't for him, but rather for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
"Came home from China to all these cameras at the airport," Nowitzki wrote on Twitter. "I thought to myself: 'Man. I still got it!!' Turns out they were all there for zeke...."
Nowitzki was returning home from a trip to China where he was serving as an ambassador ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup. When he arrived in Dallas, the airport was full of reporters and local news teams who were set up waiting for Elliott, who is in the midst of a contract dispute with the Cowboys.
The star running back has spent much of the offseason in Mexico training on his own, but returned to Dallas on Tuesday night to finalize a new contract. Elliott's agent told reporters after arriving in Dallas that a deal is "very close."
Whether Elliott is on the field or not, the Cowboys begin their season on Sunday with a matchup against their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants.
Until then, Elliott will continue preparing for the season, as well as laughing at Nowitzki's joke, which he found quite humorous.
