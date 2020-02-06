Gianna Bryant's No. 2 jersey retired by Harbor Day School in California

On Wednesday, the Harbor Day School retired Gianna Bryant's No. 2 jersey. The school unveiled the jersey that read "Gianna," and announced that it will be hung in the school's gym.

Vanessa Bryant posted photos and videos of the ceremony on her Instagram account and had a heartwarming message on a post that featured Gianna's jersey.

"My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You've taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small," Bryant wrote. "Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita."

Gigi's school retired her jersey today 🙏



Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others were killed last month when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif.

Fans and players have spent the last two weeks paying tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant through leaving heartfelt messages outside of the Staples Center. In addition, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and several others have gotten tattoos to remember Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be alive and well when the NBA descends upon Chicago for All-Star weekend later this month. Players on Team Giannis will all be wearing Kobe's No. 24 jerseys while Team LeBron will be wearing No. 2 jerseys in honor of Gianna.

Gianna made quite the impact on the game of basketball in just a short time and was clearly planning on following in her father's footsteps. Their loss is a huge one for the basketball community, but it's clear that their memories will be kept alive as time passes.