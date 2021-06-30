Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo left Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night after suffering a hyperextended left knee during the third quarter of the contest. The injury occurred when Antetokounmpo went up to block an alley-oop attempt by Clint Capela, and the two-time MVP landed hard on his left leg and injured his knee in the process.

After undergoing an MRI and additional testing Wednesday, Giannis' initial diagnosis was confirmed as he suffered no structural damage to his left knee as his ligaments remain intact, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Still, the Bucks are listing the big man as doubtful for Game 5.

You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

After the Bucks Game 4 loss in which they were blown out by the Hawks 110-88, Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer didn't expand much on his star player's injury.

"It just looked like their legs got tangled up," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said following Game 4. "They both landed awkwardly. That's what I saw live. I haven't seen anything else."

Antetokounmpo was down on the court for several moments after the fall, and he was eventually helped back to Milwaukee's locker room. He returned to the Bucks' bench briefly during the third quarter, but he headed back to the locker room again after a few moments. He was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a left knee hyperextension.

Before exiting the game, Antetokounmpo had 14 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes of action. However, once he went down, the Hawks quickly pulled away from the Bucks to even the series up at two games apiece. Game 5 of the series is scheduled for Thursday night.

While the Bucks can take solace in knowing that Antetokoumpo's injury isn't as severe as some may have originally reported, his status for Game 5 is still up in the air.

"We'll see what happens with Giannis," Khris Middleton said. "It would be great if he plays, but if not, we still have a capable team of going out there and winning."