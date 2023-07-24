Giannis Antetokounmpo may be an NBA superstar but even he was impressed by Al Hilal offering Kylan Mbappe over $750 million to play with them for one year. On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks forward went on Twitter to ask if he could join the Saudi Arabian club's roster.

He made the argument that he looks like the soccer star and even shared a selfie to show the world. In the picture, Antetokounmpo had an enthusiastic smile and raised his index finger -- not two fingers like Mbappe's celebration.

"Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe," Antetokounmpo wrote.

Mbappe saw the post less than an hour later. He was probably at a loss for words, but he seemed amused by Giannis' suggestion and quoted the tweet with 13 laughing emojis.

Both are top athletes and have short hair styles. Some fans even started posting other photos to compare them side by side.

However, it's unclear if Antetokounmpo -- a two-time NBA MVP and the 2021 NBA Finals MVP -- has what it takes to play soccer at the same level as Mbappe. Antetokounmpo is heading into Year 3 of a five-year, $228 million contract, with the Bucks which is not a bad paycheck but not as impressive the one offered to Mbappe.

He wasn't the only NBA player who couldn't believe the money a soccer star can make outside of the United States. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard -- who has demanded a trade this offseason -- also needed some time to process the offer Mbappe received.

"1 year 776mm? Wtf lol" Lillard wrote.

"I guess we picked the wrong sport bro lol," two-time NBA Norris Cole replied.