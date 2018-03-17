Glen 'Big Baby' Davis arrested on charges of drug possession, distribution

Glen Davis was arrested for possession of 126 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute. USATSI

Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis, who won a title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, was arrested on charges of drug possession and distribution last month in Maryland.

Davis was staying at a hotel in Aberdeen, Maryland, when the owner came to his room after smelling marijuana. Per the court records of the incident, which took place in February, Davis told the owner to "f--- off," which resulted in police being called. Davis gave the police consent to search the room, and marijuana was found, along with a briefcase containing over $90K in cash. Via ABC 2 News:

According to court records, the hotel owner smelled marijuana coming from Davis' room on Feb. 7.

When the owner knocked on room 208, someone inside the room told him to "F*@# off!" Aberdeen police then responded to the hotel and Davis gave signed consent to search his room "They recovered 126 grams of marijuana," said Aberdeen Police Lieutenant William Reiber, "In addition to that there was a brief case that contained $92,164 of U.S. currency along with a ledger that contained language which is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics." The ledger was of names of people of who owed money along with baggies for individual packaging of a quarter pound of marijuana.

Davis is due in court next month, and his attorney told ABC 2 News that Davis maintains his innocence. The 32-year-old Davis has not played in the NBA since 2015.