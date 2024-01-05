Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Detroit 3-31, Golden State 16-18

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

The Warriors will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Detroit Pistons at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 5th at Chase Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Thursday, Golden State lost 130-127 to Denver on a last-minute jump shot From Nikola Jokic. The Warriors have struggled against the Nuggets recently, as their match on Thursday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Stephen Curry, who scored 30 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Pistons fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Jazz on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Jazz 154-148. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Despite their loss, the Pistons saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bojan Bogdanovic, who went 8 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 5 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Those 36 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 assists.

Golden State has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-18 record this season. As for Detroit, they bumped their record down to 3-31 with that defeat, which was their 16th straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's match: The Warriors have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.8 threes per game. It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging only 10.4 threes per game. Given the Warriors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Warriors were able to grind out a solid win over the Pistons in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, winning 120-109. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Golden State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.