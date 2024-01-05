Who's Playing
Detroit Pistons @ Golden State Warriors
Current Records: Detroit 3-31, Golden State 16-18
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $78.99
What to Know
The Warriors will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Detroit Pistons at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 5th at Chase Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
On Thursday, Golden State lost 130-127 to Denver on a last-minute jump shot From Nikola Jokic. The Warriors have struggled against the Nuggets recently, as their match on Thursday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Stephen Curry, who scored 30 points along with six assists.
Meanwhile, the Pistons fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Jazz on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell to the Jazz 154-148. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.
Despite their loss, the Pistons saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Bojan Bogdanovic, who went 8 for 15 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 5 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Those 36 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 assists.
Golden State has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-18 record this season. As for Detroit, they bumped their record down to 3-31 with that defeat, which was their 16th straight on the road.
Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's match: The Warriors have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.8 threes per game. It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging only 10.4 threes per game. Given the Warriors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Warriors were able to grind out a solid win over the Pistons in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, winning 120-109. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Golden State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 240.5 points.
Series History
Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Nov 06, 2023 - Golden State 120 vs. Detroit 109
- Jan 04, 2023 - Detroit 122 vs. Golden State 119
- Oct 30, 2022 - Detroit 128 vs. Golden State 114
- Jan 18, 2022 - Golden State 102 vs. Detroit 86
- Nov 19, 2021 - Golden State 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Jan 30, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Detroit 91
- Dec 29, 2020 - Golden State 116 vs. Detroit 106
- Jan 04, 2020 - Detroit 111 vs. Golden State 104
- Mar 24, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. Detroit 114
- Dec 01, 2018 - Detroit 111 vs. Golden State 102