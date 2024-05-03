The Mavericks made quick work of the Clippers in Game 5 to gain a 3-2 series advantage thanks to an efficient performance from Luka Doncic, and some much-needed contributions from guys like Derrick Jones Jr. and Maxi Kleber. Six Mavericks players scored in double figures, and now Dallas has an opportunity to eliminate the Clippers on Friday night and prepare for the second round.

For the Clippers, it was a tough night for Paul George and James Harden, who combined for 22 points. It was always going to be an uphill battle without Kawhi Leonard who will remain sidelined for Game 6, but after Game 5's spirited win, no one could've predicted L.A. would get blown out by 32 points. Now, though, the Clippers will have to muster up some Game 5 magic to extend their series.

Here's what to know ahead of Game 6:

Mavericks vs. Clippers -- Game 6

Date: Friday, May 3 | Time : 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 3 | : 9:30 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas TV channel: ESPN | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

ESPN | : fubo (try for free) Odds: Mavericks -7.5; O/U 208.5

Storylines

Mavericks: It was the first efficient performance from Luka Doncic in this series, who has been struggling with a knee sprain for most of this series. He's still struggling to connect on shots from 3-point territory, shooting just 26.3% from deep through five games, but his mid-range shots were falling and he'll likely lean on that heavily until he has his legs fully back under him. Where the Mavericks really excelled in Game 5 was guys knocking down their open looks for what felt like the first time all series. Derrick Jones Jr. and Maxi Kleber combined for 27 points, with Kleber knocking down 5 triples, an important development for Dallas' playoff chances. The Mavericks will need their role players to keep hitting shots from deep if they want to have a chance to go deeper in the postseason.

Clippers: Paul George and James Harden have to step up, there's no other explanation. L.A. can't have a repeat of Game 5 where their stars are no-shows. Harden has shown on multiple occasions in this series that he can conjure up that "vintage Harden" magic and he needs to find that again. The same goes for George, who after having a stellar Game 4 performance to even up the series, went just 4 of 13 from the floor.

Prediction

Dallas has everything going for them to close out this series, and they've already blown an opportunity in this series at home once, so I don't think it will happen again. The Pick: Mavericks -7.5