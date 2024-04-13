Halftime Report

Down nine at the end of the first quarter, the Pelicans now have the lead. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Warriors 62-48.

The Pelicans entered the contest having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Warriors step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: New Orleans 48-32, Golden State 45-35

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Warriors are heading back home. They and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Warriors and the Trail Blazers played on Thursday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 220.5-point over/under. The Warriors walked away with a 100-92 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They came out on top against the Kings by a score of 135-123.

The Pelicans got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was CJ McCollum out in front who went 9 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 7 assists. McCollum's evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. Zion Williamson was another key contributor, scoring 31 points along with six assists and three steals.

Golden State has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a massive bump to their 45-35 record this season. As for New Orleans, their victory was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 48-32.

Looking ahead, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

The Warriors were dealt a punishing 141-105 loss at the hands of the Pelicans when the teams last played back in January. Can the Warriors avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a 4.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 220 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.