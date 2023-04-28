Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Golden State Warriors

Regular Season Records: Sacramento 48-34, Golden State 44-38

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Golden State 3, Sacramento 2

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Sacramento Kings in a Western Conference playoff game at 8:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Bragging rights belong to the Warriors for now since they've won eight of their last ten games against the Kings.

On Wednesday, Golden State beat Sacramento 123-116. Winning may never get old, but the Warriors sure are getting used to it with three in a row. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Stephen Curry led the charge as he earned 31 points along with 8 assists. The matchup was Curry's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Even though they won, the Warriors struggled from downtown and only landed 28.9% of their shots from deep. That's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 38.5% three-point shooting accuracy earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 33.3% (which corresponds perfectly with their time in the postseason).

The Warriors are on top in this series right now, leading the Kings 3-2. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Warriors can extend their lead or if the Kings can make up some ground.

Odds

Golden State are a big 7.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

