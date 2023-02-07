Who's Playing

Chicago @ Memphis

Current Records: Chicago 26-27; Memphis 32-21

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since Dec. 4 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Chicago might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Memphis at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at FedExForum. The Bulls should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Memphis will be looking to right the ship.

Chicago took their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday by a conclusive 128-104 score. The score was close at the half, but Chicago pulled away in the second half with 66 points. The top scorers for Chicago were center Nikola Vucevic (22 points), center Andre Drummond (21 points), and shooting guard Zach LaVine (20 points). That makes it five consecutive games in which Nikola Vucevic has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 106-103 to the Toronto Raptors. Despite the defeat, Memphis got a solid performance out of shooting guard Desmond Bane, who had 26 points.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 12-6 against the spread when expected to lose.

Chicago's win brought them up to 26-27 while Memphis' loss pulled them down to 32-21. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.30% on the season. But the Grizzlies have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.10%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won eight out of their last 14 games against Memphis.