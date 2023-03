Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Memphis

Current Records: Los Angeles 40-36; Memphis 48-27

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are getting right back to it as they host the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET March 29 at FedExForum. The Grizzlies are out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Memphis beat the Orlando Magic 113-108 on Tuesday. Shooting guard Desmond Bane and power forward Xavier Tillman were among the main playmakers for the Grizz as the former had 31 points and five assists and the latter had 20 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Chicago Bulls at home on Monday as they won 124-112. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Nicolas Batum, who shot 8-for-10 from downtown and finished with 24 points and five assists, and small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 22 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Memphis is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Dec. 17 easily too and instead slipped up with a 115-109. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4.5-point favorite.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Memphis.