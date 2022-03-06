Through 3 Quarters

The Memphis Grizzlies were the heavy favorites here for a reason. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Orlando Magic 101-77 three quarters in.

Memphis has been led by point guard Ja Morant, who so far has 25 points and seven assists in addition to four rebounds. Orlando has been relying on small forward Franz Wagner, who has 15 points and six assists along with five boards, and point guard Cole Anthony, who has 19 points and four assists.

The Magic have been used to carrying a lead into the fourth quarter lately, so we'll see how they respond to the deficit.

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Memphis

Current Records: Orlando 16-48; Memphis 43-21

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to defend their home court Saturday against the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET. Orlando will be strutting in after a victory while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Memphis ended up a good deal behind the Boston Celtics when they played on Thursday, losing 120-107. Point guard Ja Morant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 38 points and seven assists. Morant's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 38 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 103-97 on Friday. The top scorers for Orlando were point guard Cole Anthony (15 points), shooting guard Jalen Suggs (15 points), and center Mo Bamba (14 points).

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 15.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (26-13), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Memphis is now 43-21 while Orlando sits at 16-48. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Grizzlies come into the matchup boasting the third most points per game in the league at 113.8. On the other end of the spectrum, the Magic are stumbling into the game with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Orlando.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.50

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Orlando have won eight out of their last 13 games against Memphis.