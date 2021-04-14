Who's Playing

Dallas @ Memphis

Current Records: Dallas 29-24; Memphis 27-25

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Dallas and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. Memphis will be strutting in after a win while the Mavericks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Dallas and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Dallas falling 113-95 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Dallas was down 88-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by point guard Luka Doncic, who had 32 points.

Meanwhile, the Grizz had enough points to win and then some against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, taking their matchup 101-90. It was another big night for the Grizz's center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 14 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Mavericks are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Dallas beat the Grizz 102-92 in the teams' previous meeting in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dallas since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Odds

The Mavericks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Memphis.