Through 3 Quarters

Down seven at the end of last quarter, the Memphis Grizzlies have now snagged the lead. Either squad is in a position to win, but they lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves 90-87.

The top scorer for Memphis has been shooting guard Desmond Bane (17 points). Minnesota has been relying on the performance of shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who has shot 5-for-9 from downtown and has recorded 28 points and four dimes.

The Timberwolves haven't lost 89% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this season, so a win here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Memphis

Current Records: Minnesota 20-21; Memphis 29-14

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 13 at FedExForum. Memphis is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Grizzlies bagged a 116-108 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Memphis relied on the efforts of point guard Ja Morant, who had 29 points and eight assists along with five rebounds, and point guard Tyus Jones, who shot 5-for-5 from downtown and finished with 17 points, eight assists and six boards.

Meanwhile, Minnesota was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 128-125 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Center Karl-Anthony Towns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Memphis was pulverized by the Timberwolves 138-95 in the teams' previous meeting last November. Maybe the Grizzlies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.84

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Grizzlies slightly, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Memphis

Steven Adams: Out (Illness)

Yves Pons: Out (Covid-19)

Killian Tillie: Out (Covid-19)

Dillon Brooks: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Minnesota