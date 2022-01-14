Through 3 Quarters
Down seven at the end of last quarter, the Memphis Grizzlies have now snagged the lead. Either squad is in a position to win, but they lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves 90-87.
The top scorer for Memphis has been shooting guard Desmond Bane (17 points). Minnesota has been relying on the performance of shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who has shot 5-for-9 from downtown and has recorded 28 points and four dimes.
The Timberwolves haven't lost 89% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this season, so a win here would be refreshing.
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Memphis
Current Records: Minnesota 20-21; Memphis 29-14
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 13 at FedExForum. Memphis is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Grizzlies bagged a 116-108 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Memphis relied on the efforts of point guard Ja Morant, who had 29 points and eight assists along with five rebounds, and point guard Tyus Jones, who shot 5-for-5 from downtown and finished with 17 points, eight assists and six boards.
Meanwhile, Minnesota was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 128-125 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Center Karl-Anthony Towns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 26 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Memphis was pulverized by the Timberwolves 138-95 in the teams' previous meeting last November. Maybe the Grizzlies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.84
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Grizzlies slightly, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 20, 2021 - Minnesota 138 vs. Memphis 95
- Nov 08, 2021 - Memphis 125 vs. Minnesota 118
- May 05, 2021 - Memphis 139 vs. Minnesota 135
- Apr 02, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 13, 2021 - Memphis 118 vs. Minnesota 107
- Jan 07, 2020 - Memphis 119 vs. Minnesota 112
- Dec 01, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Minnesota 107
- Nov 06, 2019 - Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121
- Mar 23, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99
- Feb 05, 2019 - Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2018 - Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87
- Apr 09, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94
- Mar 26, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 04, 2017 - Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92
- Feb 04, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 19, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71
- Nov 01, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80
- Oct 26, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98
- Mar 16, 2016 - Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108
- Feb 19, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 23, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2015 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106
Injury Report for Memphis
- Steven Adams: Out (Illness)
- Yves Pons: Out (Covid-19)
- Killian Tillie: Out (Covid-19)
- Dillon Brooks: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Minnesota
- Jaylen Nowell: Out (Ankle)
- Leandro Bolmaro: Out (Covid-19)