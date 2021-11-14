Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Atlanta
Current Records: Milwaukee 6-7; Atlanta 4-9
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Atlanta Hawks are heading back home. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Atlanta came up short against the Denver Nuggets this past Friday, falling 105-96. A silver lining for the Hawks was the play of point guard Trae Young, who had 30 points and nine assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Boston Celtics this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 122-113. The top scorers for Milwaukee were center Bobby Portis (22 points) and shooting guard Grayson Allen (21 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Atlanta is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.
The Hawks ended up a good deal behind the Bucks when they played when the two teams previously met in July, losing 118-107. The loss knocked Atlanta out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Milwaukee with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.37
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 18 out of their last 26 games against Atlanta.
