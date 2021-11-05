Through 1 Quarter

The Miami Heat are ahead after one, as expected, but they'll have to keep working the rest of the way. It's still tight after one quarter, with Miami leading 26-21 over the Boston Celtics. Small forward Duncan Robinson has led the way so far for the Heat, as he has nine points in addition to four boards.

Miami and Boston came into this game with previous-game wins. It's looking like Miami will be able to keep the momentum, but Boston still has three quarters to right the ship.

Who's Playing

Boston @ Miami

Current Records: Boston 3-5; Miami 6-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Miami Heat are heading back home. They will square off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at FTX Arena. If the game is anything like the Heat's 129-121 win from their previous meeting in May, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Miami didn't have too much trouble with the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Tuesday as they won 125-110. Miami relied on the efforts of small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 23 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds, and point guard Kyle Lowry, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 22 points, nine dimes and five boards.

Meanwhile, Boston had enough points to win and then some against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, taking their contest 92-79. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jaylen Brown, who had 28 points along with five boards.

Miami is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The Heat are now 6-1 while the Celtics sit at 3-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami is second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.6 on average. Bostons have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the matchup with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Heat are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Miami.

Injury Report for Miami

KZ Okpala: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Victor Oladipo: Out (Quadriceps)

Max Strus: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Boston