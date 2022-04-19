Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Miami

Current Records: Atlanta 0-1; Miami 1-0

What to Know

The Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks are set to square off in a Southeast Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET April 19 at FTX Arena. The Heat will be strutting in after a victory while Atlanta will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Miami is hoping for another win. They put the hurt on Atlanta with a sharp 115-91 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-40. Miami's shooting guard Duncan Robinson looked sharp as he shot 8-for-9 from downtown and finished with 27 points.

Miami is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Golden State Warriors March 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 118-104. In other words, don't count the Hawks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $83.61

Odds

The Heat are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 17 out of their last 28 games against Atlanta.