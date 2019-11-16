Heat vs. Pelicans: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Miami 7-3; New Orleans 3-8

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.82 points per matchup. They will challenge the Miami Heat on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena. New Orleans has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 132-127 on Thursday. New Orleans PG Jrue Holiday looked sharp as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 36 points, seven assists and six steal (basketball)s.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Miami took down the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-97. The squad ran away with 68 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

New Orleans isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped New Orleans to 3-8 and Miami to 7-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pelicans enter the contest with 118.4 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. The Heat have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.30% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans

Fox Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Heat are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pelicans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Miami have won five out of their last eight games against New Orleans.