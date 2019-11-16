Heat vs. Pelicans: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Heat vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. New Orleans (away)
Current Records: Miami 7-3; New Orleans 3-8
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.82 points per matchup. They will challenge the Miami Heat on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at AmericanAirlines Arena. New Orleans has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 132-127 on Thursday. New Orleans PG Jrue Holiday looked sharp as he shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 36 points, seven assists and six steal (basketball)s.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, Miami took down the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-97. The squad ran away with 68 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
New Orleans isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped New Orleans to 3-8 and Miami to 7-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pelicans enter the contest with 118.4 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. The Heat have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.30% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: Fox Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Heat are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pelicans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
Series History
Miami have won five out of their last eight games against New Orleans.
- Dec 16, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. New Orleans 96
- Nov 30, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. New Orleans 101
- Feb 23, 2018 - New Orleans 124 vs. Miami 123
- Dec 23, 2017 - New Orleans 109 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 15, 2017 - Miami 120 vs. New Orleans 112
- Dec 23, 2016 - New Orleans 91 vs. Miami 87
- Mar 22, 2016 - Miami 113 vs. New Orleans 99
- Dec 25, 2015 - Miami 94 vs. New Orleans 88
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 16 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Draymond Green says he hasn't peaked
Green thinks that he can become a better shooter from long distance
-
Celtics hold off Dubs, win 10th straight
The shorthanded Warriors gave the Celtics all they could handle on Friday night
-
LeBron throws down dunk of the year
It's been years since LeBron threw down a dunk like this one
-
Report: Melo won't debut before Tuesday
It will still be a little while before Carmelo Anthony takes the floor as a Blazer
-
Report: Carmelo to sign with Blazers
Anthony has been patiently waiting for another opportunity in the NBA
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans