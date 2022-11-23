Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Charlotte

Current Records: Philadelphia 9-8; Charlotte 4-14

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Spectrum Center. The 76ers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Charlotte will be looking to get back in the win column.

Philadelphia has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Philadelphia walked away with a 115-106 win. They can attribute much of their success to small forward Paul Reed, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Charlotte had to settle for a 106-102 defeat against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Shooting guard Terry Rozier wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; Rozier played for 37 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.

The 76ers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Charlotte's loss took them down to 4-14 while Philadelphia's victory pulled them up to 9-8. Allowing an average of 115.22 points per game, the Hornets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.60

Odds

The Hornets are a 4.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Charlotte.