Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Charlotte
Current Records: Philadelphia 9-8; Charlotte 4-14
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Spectrum Center. The 76ers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Charlotte will be looking to get back in the win column.
Philadelphia has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Philadelphia walked away with a 115-106 win. They can attribute much of their success to small forward Paul Reed, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Charlotte had to settle for a 106-102 defeat against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Shooting guard Terry Rozier wasn't much of a difference maker for Charlotte; Rozier played for 37 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-14 shooting.
The 76ers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Charlotte's loss took them down to 4-14 while Philadelphia's victory pulled them up to 9-8. Allowing an average of 115.22 points per game, the Hornets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.60
Odds
The Hornets are a 4.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Charlotte.
- Apr 02, 2022 - Philadelphia 144 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 12, 2022 - Charlotte 109 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Dec 08, 2021 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Charlotte 106
- Dec 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Charlotte 124
- Feb 03, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Charlotte 111
- Jan 04, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Charlotte 101
- Jan 02, 2021 - Charlotte 0 vs. Philadelphia 0
- Nov 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Charlotte 106
- Mar 19, 2019 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Charlotte 114
- Nov 17, 2018 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Charlotte 119
- Nov 09, 2018 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Charlotte 132
- Oct 27, 2018 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Charlotte 103
- Apr 01, 2018 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Charlotte 102
- Mar 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Charlotte 94
- Mar 06, 2018 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Charlotte 114
- Mar 02, 2018 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Charlotte 99
- Feb 13, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Charlotte 99
- Jan 13, 2017 - Philadelphia 102 vs. Charlotte 93
- Nov 02, 2016 - Charlotte 109 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Apr 01, 2016 - Philadelphia 0 vs. Charlotte 0
- Mar 29, 2016 - Charlotte 0 vs. Philadelphia 0
- Mar 02, 2016 - Charlotte 119 vs. Philadelphia 99
- Nov 20, 2015 - Charlotte 113 vs. Philadelphia 88