Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Charlotte

Current Records: Milwaukee 37-23; Charlotte 30-30

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets head home again Tuesday, but with the point spread against them by 9 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Charlotte isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Hornets' strategy against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Charlotte blew past Boston 125-104. Among those leading the charge for Charlotte was power forward P.J. Washington, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five dimes.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, falling 111-104. The losing side was boosted by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 14 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 14 rebounds.

The Hornets' win brought them up to 30-30 while the Bucks' loss pulled them down to 37-23. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 18. But Milwaukee is even better: they enter the game with only 17.1 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Milwaukee a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: NBATV

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Charlotte.