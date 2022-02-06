Through 2 Quarters

The Miami Heat typically have all the answers at home, but the Charlotte Hornets are posing a tough problem. The Hornets currently hold a 51-46 lead.

Charlotte has been riding high on the performance of power forward Miles Bridges, who has 13 points and four assists in addition to four blocks and four rebounds. One thing to keep an eye out for is LaMelo Ball's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Miami has been led by small forward Jimmy Butler, who so far has 18 points along with four boards.

Who's Playing

Miami @ Charlotte

Current Records: Miami 33-20; Charlotte 28-25

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are getting right back to it as they host the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at Spectrum Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Charlotte now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Hornets were just a bucket shy of a victory on Friday and fell 102-101 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Charlotte, who fell 113-110 when the teams previously met last November. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of small forward Gordon Hayward, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Miami had enough points to win and then some against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, taking their matchup 112-95. Miami's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Tyler Herro, who had 24 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds, and center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.

The Hornets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Jan. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-109. In other words, don't count the Heat out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.37

Odds

The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Charlotte.

Injury Report for Charlotte

Jalen McDaniels: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Miami