Who's Playing

Golden State @ Charlotte

Current Records: Golden State 16-14; Charlotte 13-15

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at Spectrum Center. Averaging 123 points in their past three games, Golden State's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Charlotte better be ready for a challenge.

The Warriors were close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 124-120 to the Orlando Magic. Despite the loss, Golden State had strong showings from shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds, and point guard Stephen Curry, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 assists along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Charlotte ended up a good deal behind the San Antonio Spurs when they played on Sunday, losing 122-110. Charlotte was up 33-17 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Terry Rozier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 33 points in addition to seven boards. The matchup made it Rozier's third in a row with at least 33 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Golden State, who are 15-15 against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last ten games against Charlotte.