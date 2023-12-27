Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Rockets and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but the Rockets are up 67-64 over the Pacers.

The Rockets came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Indiana 14-14, Houston 15-12

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.66

What to Know

The Houston Rockets will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Toyota Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Rockets will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, it was close, but Houston ultimately received the gift of a 106-104 win from a begrudging Rocketssquad. The victory made it back-to-back wins for they.

The Rockets' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jabari Smith, who shot 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds. Those 37 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pacers last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 117-110 hit to the loss column at the hands of Orlando. The Pacers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, the Pacers had strong showings from Tyrese Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 assists, and Myles Turner, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks. Haliburton has been hot recently, having posted ten or more assists the last five times he's played.

Houston's victory bumped their record up to 15-12. As for Indiana, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-14 record this season.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Rockets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Pacers, though, as they've been averaging only 39.8 rebounds per game. Given the Rockets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pacers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Rockets came up short against the Pacers in their previous meeting back in March, falling 134-125. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Haliburton, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 19 assists. Now that the Rockets know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Houston is a 3-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.