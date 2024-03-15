3rd Quarter Report

The Rockets already have more points against the Wizards than they managed in total against the Spurs last Tuesday. The Rockets have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Wizards 110-95.

The Rockets entered the match having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Wizards step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Washington 11-54, Houston 30-35

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Monumental Sports Network

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will head out on the road to take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Toyota Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Wizards were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 17 to 4 on offense, a fact the Wizards found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a 109-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Wizards struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They are 2-12 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, the Rockets had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past San Antonio 103-101.

Washington has traveled a rocky road recently having lost 17 of their last 19 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-54 record this season. As for Houston, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 30-35.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Wizards haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Wizards came up short against the Rockets in their previous matchup back in April of 2023, falling 114-109. Can the Wizards avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a big 7.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

Houston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.