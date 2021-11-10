Through 3 Quarters

We've seen some fireworks three quarters in as the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks have combined for 184 points. Philadelphia currently holds a 93-91 lead.

Point guard Tyrese Maxey has led the way so far for the 76ers, as he has 27 points and four assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Georges Niang's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (22 points) has been the top scorer for Milwaukee.

This is the most points the Sixers have had yet this year going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Milwaukee 4-6; Philadelphia 8-3

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't won a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks since Dec. 25 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The 76ers are getting right back to it as they host Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 9 at Wells Fargo Center. While the odds are definitely not in Philadelphia's favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.

Philadelphia came up short against the New York Knicks on Monday, falling 103-96. Philadelphia's loss came about despite a quality game from center Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 25 boards and 14 points. Drummond had some trouble finding his footing against the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee came up short against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, falling 101-94. Point guard George Hill had a rough evening: he finished with only six points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Philadelphia took a serious blow against the Bucks when the two teams previously met in April, falling 132-94. Maybe the 76ers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.99

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Philadelphia.

Apr 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 132 vs. Philadelphia 94

Apr 22, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Philadelphia 117

Mar 17, 2021 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Philadelphia 105

Feb 22, 2020 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Philadelphia 98

Feb 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Philadelphia 101

Dec 25, 2019 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Milwaukee 109

Apr 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Philadelphia 122

Mar 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Milwaukee 125

Oct 24, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Philadelphia 108

Apr 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Milwaukee 95

Mar 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Philadelphia 110

Jan 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Philadelphia 95

Jan 20, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Milwaukee 94

Apr 08, 2017 - Milwaukee 90 vs. Philadelphia 82

Mar 06, 2017 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Philadelphia 98

Jan 25, 2017 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Milwaukee 109

Jan 16, 2017 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Milwaukee 104

Apr 10, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Philadelphia 108

Dec 23, 2015 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Philadelphia 100

Nov 04, 2015 - Milwaukee 91 vs. Philadelphia 87

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Tobias Harris: Out (Covid-19)

Seth Curry: Out (Foot)

Matisse Thybulle: Out (Covid-19)

Isaiah Joe: Out (Covid-19)

Joel Embiid: Out (Covid-19)

Grant Riller: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Milwaukee